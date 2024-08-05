On the day, some £4,500 was raised by the golf day, organised by Rollits LLP, a York and Hull law firm.

In total, almost £160,000 has been raised by the annual event, which has taken place for 37 years, and which returns on July 5 next year.

On the course, teams from Victory Leisure Homes and Walker Modular tied for first place on 84, with Victory living up to their name on a countback over the last three holes.

Richard Field, Senior Partner at Rollits, added: “We always look forward to taking part in our Charity Golf Day and this year was no exception.

“We were thrilled to have 26 teams join us for this year’s tournament and I’d like to thank all our sponsors, players, and volunteers for making it possible to organise this event year on year. We look forward to seeing you all in July 2025.”