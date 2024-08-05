Home Instead Ltd provides care and support that enables older people to continue living at home and maintain their quality of life.

Last year it won the Socially Responsibility category, which was sponsored by York St John University, which offers a range of businesses courses at so many levels.

Local Finance director Luke Norbury explained: “We help people stay in the place they love instead of feeling they need to move into a care home.”

Part of a national operator, Home Instead has offices locally in York and Scarborough.

Luke believes the company won the award, saying his firm lives the values that underpins the award.

An example was the ‘Take a Seat’ campaign, which to make the city more accessible by encouraging businesses to make seats and toilet facilities available for the elderly.

“That campaign in particular made an impression, but that is part of our overall commitment to work closely with our local community,” he said.

Over the past year, Home Instead had developed its “Live In Care”, which is rapidly growing and stems from its hourly care visits and is suited to people who need the reassurance of someone being there all of the time instead of just calling in through the day.

The growing business continues to be on the lookout for caring, professional people who want to build a rewarding career and that will be a big focus for us over the coming year.

Reflecting on last year’s award success, Luke said: “I think it gave our team a real boost to know that we have been recognised in this way and also helped to raise awareness of our service as well as our values as a business.”

He advises would be entrants not to hide their light under a bushel!

“Be proud of what you do and never assume that everyone knows what your business is all about – technology means we are bombarded with information these days and being part of awards like these can help cut through some of the noise.”

Luke added: “I would encourage all local business to get involved in these awards. It’s important to support the business community and there are clear business benefits. We are often surprised that, despite our efforts, people looking for care for a loved one haven’t heard of us, so being able to raise our profile really helps.”

The Press BUSINESSiQ Awards 2024 are free to enter and open to all businesses in The Press’s circulation area of York, North and East Yorkshire. They conclude with a glittering black tie dinner at the Knavesmire, this year on Friday November 29.

There are 11 categories: Small Business of the Year, sponsored by Hethertons Solicitors; Large Business of the Year, sponsored by YO1 Radio; New Business of the Year, sponsored by the NFU; Retail, Tourism or Leisure Business of the Year, sponsored by York Data Services; Business Personality of the Year, sponsored by York Racecourse; Family Business of the Year, sponsored by JW Myers Monumental Masons; Business Sustainability, sponsored by Portakabin; Business Innovation of the Year, sponsored by Fera Science Ltd; Employer of the Year, sponsored by City Cruises; Manufacturer of the Year, sponsored by Parsons Accountants; and Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Merchant Adventurers Hall.

The headline sponsor is York St John University.

The closing date for entries is Friday August 16. To enter, go to https://forms.office.com/e/RhdjnF6UFH or use the QR code.