Drawn to Dance: Art Exhibition is at Pyramid Gallery in Stonegate from August 9 – September 21.

Organisers promise a 'visual treat' for lovers of ballet and said the show ‘celebrates the beauty of dance' through the eyes of Lesley Shaw, Ruth Beloe and Andrian Melka.

'The Dropped Hand' by Lesley Shaw (Image: Lesley Shaw)

Lesley Shaw’s series was developed over two years and showcases male and female dancers in motion and at rest.

Recommended reading:

Church near York with 'medieval graffiti' celebrates special day with art exhibition

Pyramid Gallery puts works of York Printmakers group in the spotlight

She said: “A behind-the-scenes visit to the Royal Opera House in 2022 left me deeply impressed and motivated to capture the sensitivity and the brutality of ballet."

'Ballet Shoes' by Ruth Beloe (Image: Ruth Beloe)

Ruth Beloe said: “I have always loved dance, both as a hobby and as an expressive art form.

“Helped by local dance teachers Kate Ventress and Edgar Lowman, I’ve focused not only on the dancers but also their costumes and accessories.”

Andrian Melka’s work includes figurative sculptures of ballet dancers along with portraits and busts that capture the tension in a performance.

Andrian said: “The synergy between ballet and sculpture lies in their shared pursuit of beauty.

I've been working with dancers from The Royal Ballet to create sculptures since 2021 so am thrilled to be part of this exhibition."

Drawn to Dance at Pyramid Gallery in Stonegate runs from Friday August 9 to Saturday September 21 inclusive.