DRIVERS are being asked to avoid a crash on a main road in North Yorkshire.

The county's police force say they are currently dealing with a serious crash on the A6108 near to Light Water Valley.

The road is shut from the Lightwater Valley turn off to Lightwater Quarries Ltd. 

A police spokesman said: "The road is currently closed and is expected to be for some time.

"Motorists who are travelling between Ripon and North Stainley should find an alternative route."

 