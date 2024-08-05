DRIVERS are being asked to avoid a crash on a main road in North Yorkshire.
The county's police force say they are currently dealing with a serious crash on the A6108 near to Light Water Valley.
The road is shut from the Lightwater Valley turn off to Lightwater Quarries Ltd.
A police spokesman said: "The road is currently closed and is expected to be for some time.
"Motorists who are travelling between Ripon and North Stainley should find an alternative route."
