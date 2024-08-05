They also wrenched a bench from its footing and tore away planter boards during the incident at the Foss Fairy Trail, along the banks of the River Foss across from Huntington Road, on Sunday (August 4).

The ‘bug house’ – a structure intended for housing insects – was allegedly set alight at around 3pm by a group of youths, North Yorkshire Police said.

Firefighters were called to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Tracy Ostle, chair of the Foss Fairy Trail, told The Press it is the 100th incident of vandalism on the trail, which features fairy houses along the river for families to enjoy, in the past four years.

“That’s two years of work gone,” she said.

Tracy Ostle at the Foss Fairy Trail (Image: Dylan Connell)

Tracy explained that the bug house was completed earlier this year and was “looking really nice”.

But now it has been destroyed and needs rebuilding.

Tracy maintains the path when she is not working as a civil servant.

This week, she said, is her week off from work but now she must spend it repairing the damage.

“It’s just taken over my week,” she added.

The 'bug house' at the Foss Fairy Trail before it was destroyed (Image: Foss Fairy Trail)

Tracy shared a post on Facebook of the damage, urging people to report crime in the area to the police.

News of the structure being destroyed was met with anger from the community.

The 'bug house' at the Foss Fairy Trail on fire on Sunday (Image: Foss Fairy Trail)

“Absolutely disgusting behaviour,” one commenter wrote under the Facebook post.

“So sorry this has happened to your lovely fairy trail, it gives so much pleasure to people,” added another.

Incident caused 'a great deal of anger and upset' - police

North Yorkshire Police said patrols will be carried out in the area as the force’s investigation continues.

"Those responsible have caused a great deal of anger and upset,” a police spokesperson said.

"The Neighbourhood Policing Team is carrying out patrols in the area while our enquiries are ongoing.”

Tracy explained that she is not willing to let the vandals get the better of her and has no plans to stop maintaining the area.

“I’ve got to the point where I don’t think about the vandalism. I’ve got to rebuild it.”

Tracy Ostle maintaining the Foss Fairy Trail last year (Image: Dylan Connell)

Tracy said she is working with the police to try and reduce the amount of crime in the area.

She added that people have been “really supportive” of the damage and have answered calls for donations.

Police urge anyone with information about the vandalism to report it by calling 101 and selecting option four.

Information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Quote the reference number 12240139974 when making a report to the police or Crimestoppers.

Tracy said she still needs wood chips to help rebuild the damaged structure. If you can help, email: thefossfairytrail@gmail.com