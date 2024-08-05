The company says the certification highlights its dedication to openness and inclusivity in the workplace.

Great Places to Work said Clive Owen LLP’s leadership team was keen to engage with colleagues and gather feedback on important matters, including wellbeing initiatives, social and teambuilding activities.

The practice was also keen to create focus groups for teams to discuss areas of improvement and how the firm could support its workforce further.

The accountancy firm says accreditation is a significant achievement, backed by validated and anonymous feedback from employees which Great Place To Work collected. As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work utilises its rigorous, data-driven ‘For All’ methodology, the firms added.

It confirms that their employees consistently enjoy a positive experience at Clive Owen LLP, with the certification benchmarking the firm against some of the best UK organisations to work for, such as Aviva, Capital One and DHL.

Gary Ellis, Managing Partner at Clive Owen LLP, said: “We are delighted to have achieved the prestigious Great Place to Work accreditation, which is validation of everything we do as a responsible employer where colleague wellbeing and engagement is at the heart of our operations.

“Being recognised as a Great To Place To Work certified organisation is the culmination of our improvement journey where the firm has actively engaged with colleagues and reviewed its policies, leading to the introduction of a range of measures, including flexible working and our innovative nine-day fortnight.

“Whilst this is a gratifying accolade, we will continue striving for improvements and listening to colleague feedback, further enhancing their experiences and building an even stronger, supportive and inclusive workplace environment for the team to thrive in.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK, added: "We know that prioritising the employee experience leads to building trust among employees, fostering a remarkable workplace culture, and ultimately achieving exceptional business outcomes. Congratulations!”