The practice is joined by Ampleforth & Hovingham, Sherburn & Rillington and Ayton & Snainton which are all part of the North Riding Primary Care Network (PCN).

Posting on Facebook, Derwent Practice said: "This action is NOT about pay, this action is about ensuring that General Practice receive sufficient funding needed to employ enough Doctors, Nurses and other essential roles within Primary Care to enable us to provide sufficient appointments for our patients and to ensure our staff can work safely at all times.

"Joint Collective Action is National Action and we are imploring the Government to look at General Practice and reconsider the amount of funding we receive to enable us to provide patients with the care they deserve.

This is not industrial action and we are not on strike.

The BMA recommends a Safe Working in General Practice model, which is outlined as 25 patient contacts per day, per clinician, once at full capacity patients should be diverted to 111.

As a Practice we are adopting this model from Monday, August 5 and we are working hard to ensure as little disruption to our service and patients as possible.

From Monday, once the Practice has reached full capacity, patients will be signposted to alternative services such as Pharmacy First if appropriate, the local urgent care centre or NHS 111.

This decision has not been taken lightly.

We will continue to ensure children, vulnerable and palliative patients are prioritised and patient safety will remain our number one priority at all times.

Please continue to contact and access our services in the usual way.

We thank you in advance for your support and understanding."

North Riding PCN ltd is a collaboration between four GP practices covering approximately 40,000 patients.

For more information go to www.ampleforth-surgery.co.uk, www.derwentpractice.com, www.srpractice.co.uk and www.ayton-snainton.co.uk