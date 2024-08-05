Humberside Police have said that a 70-year-old man has now died following a crash that happened in Howden Road, Holme Upon Spalding Moor at about 12.30pm on Tuesday, July 23.

As The Press reported at the time the road was closed close to the Equestrian Centre turn off to Drain Lane.

A police spokesman said: "It was reported that a white BMW 1 series convertible and a lorry collided, and the driver of the BMW was subsequently taken to hospital at the time to receive medical treatment. He sadly died in hospital as a result of his injuries on Thursday, August 1.

"Officers are urging any witnesses who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage to please come forward by contacting us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 223 of July 23."