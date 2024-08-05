A CAR thief has made off with a Land Rover in North Yorkshire.
The county's police say the vehicle was stolen from Sutton near Thirsk.
A force spokesman said: "The blue Land Rover Discovery was stolen between 10pm on Tuesday, July 16 and 5.30am the next day. It has registration number YE68 UXT and contained £1,500 worth of tools and equipment.
"If you know where it is, or have any information that could help our investigation, please email Andrew.Haythorne@northyorkshire.police.uk Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, ask for Andrew Haythorne, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."
Please quote reference 12240126960 when passing on information.
