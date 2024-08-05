But there is more good than bad. Most people are decent, caring, hard working folk, who observe the laws. The outpouring of help from both within and outside Southport clearly show this.

Musicians, choirs, community centres, churches, mosques, firemen, police, health workers and many, many more folk have already performed great acts of genuine assistance for that grieving area.

If only the media of all types and persuasions would tell us about more of the truly good things so many people do and say, we would all benefit.

David Quarrie, Lynden Way, Holgate, York

Hope is ordinary people

Pandora’s box was opened on the streets of our country over the last week. Following the terrible knife attack on young children at a Taylor Swift theme-dance class party in Southport the ensuing hate rioting has spread like a forest fire throughout the land.

The lasting memories that I will remember most from this period, however, is not the terrible murders of the children, or the violence and destruction aimed at the police and public property that followed, or the racist elements of the morons involved.

No, the thing that I’ll remember from this summer of discontent is the ordinary people in the street after the violence who all pulled together to re-establish some sort of normality in their neighbourhood, helping everybody in their area, irrespective of race, colour, creed or religion.

I see in these ordinary people hope for the future. That will be my everlasting memories of this sad time.

DM Deamer, Monkgate, York

Why the hostility to HS2?

I CANNOT understand the animosity towards HS2. This would have repaired some of the damage wrought on the railways by the Tories years ago, when goods lines were ripped up and commercial ventures were encouraged to use the roads, not rail.

HS2 would have increased the capacity and enabled thousands of containers to use the railways.

It was a mistake to promote it as high speed rather than extra capacity, which we desperately need to improve our infrastructure. Other countries have had the foresight to see the value of rail transport: the railways are heaving with commercial goods and there is not the pollution from commercial vehicles on the roads.

This is a great opportunity lost through political incompetence. But is that anything new?

Brian Ledger, Copmanthorpe

Save our insects

With all this ‘wilding’ going on in and around York you’d think the mini beasts would be having a field day. Apparently not so.

Slugs are prospering but insects are having a hard time of it - with incalculable knock-on effects. Is the balance of nature shifting?

It’s not just a local problem.

Butterflies are scarce, certainly in our neck of the woods, with even the once reviled Large White (‘Cabbage White’) much diminished in numbers. A few flurries of bumble bees and ladybirds in relatively modest numbers have punctuated recent months. But whatever happened to ‘Flying Ant Days’?

This may be controversial but I’m hoping for a good season for wasps, important pollinators in their own right as well as master builders.

It’s not just the Tansy Beetle that’s in need of protection and conservation.

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive