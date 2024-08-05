A man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury after an alleged attack in the centre of an East Yorkshire town, police said.
Officers were called to reports of an altercation in Market Place, Beverley, at about 2.10am on Saturday (August 3).
A man was found with a serious head injury and taken to hospital for treatment, Humberside Police said.
The force added that a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody pending further inquiries.
Police urge anyone with information about the incident to report it on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 24110730.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article