Officers were called to reports of an altercation in Market Place, Beverley, at about 2.10am on Saturday (August 3).

A man was found with a serious head injury and taken to hospital for treatment, Humberside Police said.

The force added that a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody pending further inquiries.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to report it on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 24110730.