North Yorkshire Police said the force is appealing for information after a house in Escrick was burgled.

It happened on Friday, August 2 between 3pm and 4pm in Main Street in the village which lies York and Selby.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at that time.

“In particular, the suspect may have made off from the area carrying a stolen blue holdall/ duffle bag containing other stolen property.”

Please email sam.potts@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help the force’s investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Sam Potts, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240138674 when passing on information.