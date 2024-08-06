Pink, which sits next to sister bar The Impossible WonderBar and Restaurant on the corner of St Helen's Square, has been open for close to two years and is set to launch their latest concept: Momo x Pink from August 30.

Momo is centred around sharing plates featuring bold favours an Asian influence including duck bao buns with pickled cucumber, Hoisin and coriander (£8.50), chicken and vegetable gyozas (£80 and salmon sushi rolls (£12).

Duck bao buns with pickled cucumber, Hoisin and coriander (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Ellie Reed, sales and marketing manager, said: "Pink is about big, bold flavours with lots of tapas style sharing dishes.

"We have some amazing new cocktails on the menu - Dragon's Breath is tequila, dragon fruit, mango and lime and For the Shake of it features sake, gin, Prosecco and ginger."

Ellie Reed, sales and marketing manager at Pink (Image: Haydn Lewis)

On Yorkshire Day York businesses were given a taste of the new menu, put together by chef Lee Tunnington, along with a range of new exclusive themed cocktails celebrating all things Pink.

Lee has been brought on board from Forage in Little Stonegate, which sadly closed last month, and says he can't wait for people to get to try his creations.

Chef Lee Tunnington (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Business development manager, Jack Vanston, said: "Pink is such an amazing space - it's a really unique venue.

"We know our customers love the cocktails and now we are adding food to our repertoire we're hoping it will bring in couples and friendship groups."

Jack Vanston with the team at Pink (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Pink is in the old York County Savings Bank Building which was built in 1816, and latterly became part of TSB.

The bar is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 1pm-11.30pm and Sunday-Thursday from 5pm-11.30pm.

Businesses got a taste of the new menu (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Impossible York is owned by Manchester-based Tokyo Industries, with a hotel, roof terraces and they opened their restaurant, bar and tea room, in the old Carluccio’s site in St Helen’s Square, back in December 2020, bringing a new drinking and dining experience across the historic building's three floors.

It features a ground floor tea room and brasserie and opulent first floor cocktail bar.

More Information and bookings at https://impossibleyork.com/pink/

The launch event at Pink (Image: Haydn Lewis)