There were no fatal crashes on North Yorkshire’s roads in July for the first time in over 18 months, police revealed.
North Yorkshire Police said roads in the county were busy with traffic last month as people continued to travel more during the summer months.
Given this, the force said it was "proud" that no fatal crashes were recorded.
“Alongside our road safety partners, we’re especially proud of this given the busyness of the roads and traffic with people travelling over the summer months," a police spokesperson said.
“Let’s continue to drive safely through our gorgeous region, keeping everyone safe, and making sure everyone arrives at their destination safely.”
