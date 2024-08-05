Pickering has been targeted by a spate of anti-social behaviour.
Police said they are aware of reports involving graffiti and damage across resources in Pickering, particularly the Ropery area, and the playpark at Woodlands Park.
A spokesperson said: "This has also included bin fires in Pickering, damage to fencing and the water tap at Woodlands Park.
"We are continuing to encourage our residents to report Anti-Social Behaviour either via 101 or using the online reporting form: https://orlo.uk/EoLnJ "
