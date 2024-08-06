Vicki Macphail told York councillors she had received a bill for £670 for care she never received and was still waiting for help she first requested in January.

Others working with York’s Poverty Truth Commission spoke about how they had been misjudged based on how they dressed as they called for those struggling to be treated with dignity.

The comments came as part of a presentation to York councillors as the Commission’s work continues.

The Commission aims to draw on the experiences of those who have lived in poverty to improve the way they are treated by local authorities, businesses, charities and other organisations.

The presentation to City of York Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board on Wednesday, July 24 follows the launch of a Charter in April.

Organisations can sign up to it and commit to improve the way they treat those living in poverty.

Community Commissioners including Ms Macphail have said being treated with kindness, understanding, honesty and respect while accessing services would make the most difference.

Ms Macphail said small gestures had meant the most to her when she was living in a homeless hostel.

But she added the handling of her request for care and the erroneous bill she had received showed that more needed to be done to help people like her.

She said: “I was in a hostel for the homeless for about nine months while being treated for stage four cancer.

“My hair was long and thick then and I wanted a towel to dry it, I was told I could only have one big and one small one.

“But then someone brought me another big towel and that really meant the world to me.

“I was having radiotherapy and chemotherapy at the time and I wasn’t in the best of health, I felt like I was discriminated against because of where I lived.

“Someone from York Council was able to help me with housing and they went above and beyond for me, it made a big difference.

“I’ve also had a bill for £670 for care that I never received and I’ve now been waiting for an adult social care worker since January.

“I’ve had blood transfusions and my bladder and bowels will never be same after my cancer treatment, why didn’t anyone think to ask what the bill was for?

“It’s been six months and I haven’t heard a peep about the care worker, how many more illnesses do I need to get?”

John McGall, who worked in the health sector, nd runs I am Reuseable food bank in the Leeman Road area of York said so much came back to being treated with kindness and fairness.

Mr McGall said: “I was a professional man but I ended up been very ill, I had to go to a Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) assessment and I was treated appallingly.

“I’d previously worked with doctors and nurses in Bradford, a doctor handled my assessment and I reported him but when I did the DWP came down on me like a ton of bricks.

“Eventually it went to the High Court and me and a gentleman from the DWP were standing together in the dock.

“I turned up suited and booted and the DWP man was in a duffel coat and sweatshirt and the judge thought he was me.

“That’s where you go wrong, judging people by what they’re wearing, this is what we’re up against all the time.

“We want to see more businesses and charities across York and further afield take up this charter.”

John McGall at I am Reuseable (Image: Newsquest)

Kate Parker said the help she had received from people who had worked with her while she was struggling had been the difference between live and death.

Ms Parker said: “This time last year I don’t want to live any more.

“But York saved my life, it’s given me so much.”

Cllr Lucy Steels-Walshaw, chair of the Health and Wellbeing Board, said the Charter aimed to help people by making small differences.

The chair said: “It’s so much about culture, and someone been kind and treating people with understanding.”