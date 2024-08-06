The pivotal role played by York Handmade Brick in the transformation of the southern end of York Racecourse has been highlighted by the course’s chief executive.

William Derby praised the award-winning York Handmade for the company’s “magnificent contribution” to the multi-million-pound project, which comprised a significant upgrade to the 1913 Bustardthorpe Stand and the brand-new Roberto Pavilion.

The company, based in Alne, near Easingwold, supplied 70,000 bricks to the racecourse from its Ebor Range. The contract was worth £80,000.

The new building has a bar, fish and chip shop, Tote and William Hill betting booths and a new Pimm’s bar.

William Derby and Guy Armitage by the Bustardthorpe Stand, featuring York Handmade’s bricks (Image: Dan Oxtoby Photography)

Mr Derby said: “York Handmade Brick is our brick supplier of choice and has been for some time. The previous development of the Northern End of the racecourse and transformation of the parade ring, weighing room and saddling boxes also used York Handmade and resulted in award-winning, world-class facilities for horses, jockeys and racegoers in 2015/16.

“We wanted the Southern End development of our buildings at York to complement the quality and heritage of this development as part of our twenty year masterplan to transform the facility at York Racecourse as one of the best racecourses in the world. The transformation of the Southern End of the racecourse has now been completed and will be officially opened at the flagship Sky Bet Ebor Festival later this month (August 21-24).

"We are thrilled with the finish, quality and architectural these high-quality bricks give to the area which will improve the facilities and race day experience for our racegoers.

“We are proud to have worked in partnership with York Handmade Brick to deliver this scheme. Their contribution has been magnificent and strengthens what is already a brilliant relationship between us. It is wonderful to have such an accomplished quality brick-manufacturing company on our doorstep.

“A key element of this new development is our emphasis on sustainability as part of our Green Knavesmire 300 commitment to the environment.

"With an eye on both the local economy and the inherent sustainability benefits, some 90 per cent of the works have been undertaken by Yorkshire firms, including the main contractors Lindum and, of course, York Handmade. Sustainability has been embedded into the design and construction with solar panels, rainwater harvesting and a living roof all incorporated.

"A newly created and landscaped 900 square metre lawn area is covered by a canopy structure, six metres above the heads of racegoers, to give both the outdoor feel of a summer afternoon’s racing while offering protection from the elements.”

Guy Armitage, managing director of York Handmade, said: “This was a very significant project for us. Apart from enhancing our special relationship with York Racecourse and helping to create even more superb facilities at one of the greatest racecourses in the world, it is a showcase for our brand-new Ebor Range of bricks.”

Apart from the new lawns and open-air canopy structure, the area next to the refurbished Bustardthorpe Stand and Roberto Pavilion now features catering facilities, betting facilities, toilets and a new wrought iron gate that remembers Yorkshire owner-breeder, Reg Bond.