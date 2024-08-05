Police responded to violent scenes in Rotherham, Middlesbrough, Bolton and other parts of the UK on Sunday (August 4).

Hotels that were believed to be housing asylum seekers in Rotherham and Tamworth were targeted, with windows smashed and fires started.

More than 150 people were arrested across the UK with some police officers injured and property damage caused.

It was part of a sixth day of disorder following the killing of three young girls in Southport on Monday (July 29).

Monday’s meeting is due to involve relevant ministers and police representatives who will discuss the response in the coming days to ensure there is no repeat of the violent scenes.

Cobra meetings, or Cobr meetings as they are often also called, are named after Cabinet Office Briefing Room A on Whitehall, BBC News reports.

Keir Starmer strongly condemns far-right thuggery of rioters

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer gave a televised address on Sunday and warned those involved that they would " regret" taking part.

He added: "People in this country have a right to be safe, and yet we've seen Muslim communities targeted, attacks on mosques.

I utterly condemn the far-right thuggery we have seen this weekend.



Be in no doubt: those who have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law. pic.twitter.com/uNeJtD8pCQ — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 4, 2024

"Other minority communities singled out, Nazi salutes in the street, attacks on the police, wanton violence alongside racist rhetoric, so no, I won't shy away from calling it what it is: far-right thuggery."

Sir Keir indicated that the response to the violence could mirror elements of how the 2011 riots were handled, at which time he was the director of public prosecutions.

"We do have standing arrangements for law enforcement which means that we can get arrests... and convictions done very quickly," he said.

"I myself was part of that in 2011 when I was director of public prosecutions, and I'm determined we will do whatever it takes to bring these thugs to justice as quickly as possible."

Criminal violence and thuggery on our streets will not be tolerated.



Police forces have my full support in ensuring that those who engage in criminal disorder face the strongest possible penalties. pic.twitter.com/ZqoOHVXnVR — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) August 3, 2024

The Home Office also announced on Sunday that mosques would be offered greater protection under a new “rapid response process” designed to quickly tackle the threat of further attacks on places of worship.

Recommended reading:

Writing in The Times, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said “there will be reckoning” for people who took part in the unrest and those who “whipped them up on social media and in online chat forums”.

Shadow minister for security Tom Tugendhat, a candidate for the leadership of the Conservatives, described the violence as “abhorrent acts” with no justification.

Writing in the Daily Express, he called on the Government to “get a grip” by offering police “all available resources”.