Posts claiming to be from disgruntled former staff members are urging customers to head to TesOffer.com to claim a free £750 voucher.

However, this does not appear to be genuine.

People who are on Facebook be wary of this Tesco voucher SCAM. It is not issued by Tesco and contains links designed to gather your personal details pic.twitter.com/RIhYEe9STO — Chefy 🏉 🍰🧁🍭🥧🌺🌼🐞🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@KazzyC63) April 18, 2019

Spotting fake offers

In 2022, similar scams had a couple of giveaways to help you spot the scam.

Firstly, the fake Facebook page 'Tesco fans' doesn't have the blue tick badge to confirm the page is verified by Facebook. The posts are also poorly written.

Lots of these scams work by asking you to comment and share the post, the scammer will then often respond with a link to a dodgy website. If you're being asked to go to another website to share details - personal or financial - then it's almost certainly a scam.

A Tesco spokesperson told Which?: "Tesco UK only has one Facebook page - facebook.com/Tesco. Any other page is potentially a scam and social media users should not click on them.

"Our social media scams page [on its website] provides some helpful tips on how to spot and avoid scams online."

Tesco also confirmed that it has reported the page offering free Tesco vouchers and it does not run free Tesco voucher competitions on Facebook.

Reporting social media scams

If you see posts like this on Facebook, click on the top right-hand corner of the post and select ‘Report post.’

If you think you could have given money or personal details away to a scammer, make sure to contact your bank straight away, you should also report the scam to Action Fraud or the police if you live in Scotland.

If you've lost money to a scam and you aren’t refunded by your bank, you can escalate a complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service.