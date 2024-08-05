North Yorkshire Police say a red Symply 2 motorbike was stolen from Vyner Street off Haxby Road in Clifton between 10pm on July 26 and 5.50am the next day.

A police spokesman said: “It has registration number FG64 CTU.

“If you know where it is or sight the vehicle please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or any information about the theft.

“If you live in Vyner Street please check doorbell cameras/CCTV to see if you have any footage of the theft/suspects and contact PC 1864 Wilding on email Fiona.Wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk”

Please quote reference when passing on information 12240134302.