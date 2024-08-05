A LARGE group of youths has been causing trouble in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Police say that on Friday night (August 2) at about 8.30pm they had reports of a large group of youths outside Crichton Avenue shops in Clifton.
PCSO Ollie Maskell said: “They were causing some distress to local residents and shop owners.
“We believe this group has then headed down Crombie Ave towards the play park area.
“I'm asking anyone with any CCTV / ring door bell footage to come forward please. Any reports will be anonymous.”
Please email oliver.maskell@northyorkshire.police.uk and quote incident number NYP-02082024-0588.
