North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for Demi, who was last seen at around 11pm on Saturday - August 3.

The force said that she was last seen at a relative's house in the Woodthorpe area.

"Her worried family reported her missing at 7am on Sunday after searching in and around York overnight," a police spokesperson added.

"Extensive police enquiries are ongoing in the city and checks are taking place at friends’ addresses and locations she likes to visit.

"She also has links to the Catterick area and visited Scarborough during the day on Saturday with her family.

"To help the search for Demi, we are asking people to get in touch if they know where she is or have possibly seen a girl matching her description or photograph."

Demi is described as black, slim build, 5ft 2ins tall, and she had reddish-black hair and brown eyes.

If you can help the missing person investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

For immediate sightings, please dial 999.

Please quote reference number 12240139759 when providing details.