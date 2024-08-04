There has been a fire in a "wooded area" in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said local crews responded to the call at 2.26pm today (August 4).
They added that the fire spread to a children's playhouse.
The crews later managed to extinguish the fire with hose reel jets.
