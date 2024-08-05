29-year-old Ben Tranter, of Boroughbridge, is marking the anniversary of his Dad Kevin's death with the 'Twenty for Twenty' challenge.

Kevin sadly passed away in 2004 - aged 46. Ben's list of 20 challenges are all in aid of St Leonard's Hospice, where Kevin was looked after.

"St Leonard’s is very close to my heart, as it was where my Dad was cared for during his final days," Ben said.

"I have vivid memories of the hospice. I was only very young, but I remember the care and compassion and how well they looked after us."

For his challenge, Ben has chosen a mix of walking, running and cycling challenges, with the aim to test himself.

Jon Craker, Ben Tranter and Matthew Field at the Leeds Half Marathon (Image: Supplied)

He has now completed nine of the challenges, including 10,000 steps a day in March, the Thirsk 10 miler, a 100 km bike ride round the Isle of Wight, and what he described as his favourite so far: the Leeds Half Marathon.

His upcoming challenges include the National Three Peaks and the Yorkshire Marathon.

"I disliked running when I was younger and hated running around fields at school but I enjoy it more now and thrive on having a goal to work towards.

"The marathon is significant, so it makes it more worthwhile."

James Wainwright, head of fundraising at St Leonard’s Hospice, added: "This is a very ambitious challenge which will clearly push Ben out of his comfort zone.

RECOMMENDED READING:

"He is using his experience to support others, which is amazing. His blog will resonate with others in community who are living with bereavement.

"We can’t thank him enough for his positivity and willingness to help others. It’s because of brilliant support like this that we are able to provide our care when patients and their families need it most."

Ben has already raised £6,285 with £2,000 donated from his employer Aviva. Alongside the challenges, he is documenting his experiences with grief.

He said: "Throughout the year, I will also be writing a series of blogs that will update everyone on my progress with the challenges, and also to write a little about my experiences over the last 20 years of dealing with the loss of a loved one."

Ben's blog can be found here: https://twentyfortwenty.blog, and the link to his fundraiser can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/ben-tranter-1704205909373.