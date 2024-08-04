After struggling with her mental health for seven years following the sudden death of her father, York-born Lucy Roue was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 35.

Lucy suffered with a breakdown in the beginning of the year, the collapse of her relationship, and a hospitalisation in February of 2024, Lucy said she discovered that "running is a way out of the darkness".

'I’ve gone from a hospital bed with no hope to a new life'





"I was very ill, very depressed, and felt like I had nothing to keep going for," she added.

Following three months of recovery, she signed up to run her first 10K to raise money for the mental health charity Mind to help others suffering with her mental health as she did, as she is aware that some may not have the "strong network" as she did when battling with her mental health.

"I signed up to run the 10k to challenge myself, but also to raise funds for other people who are suffering with their mental health and need support to get them through those dark times."

'I was told I’d never be able to walk again, now I’m taking part in events across the country.'





Yorkshire-born Ismali Patel ran the York 10k using a walking stick.

After he suffered a near fatal brain haemorrhage in 2009, Ismail has worked hard to regain his health and mobility. Since 2018, he has been running at many events and doing all he can to inspire others and change how disabilities are perceived in Yorkshire and beyond.

Ismail's brain haemorrhage left him in a coma for 18 days. When he woke up, he was completely paralysed.

However, he worked hard to regain his mobility.

“At first I was bed bound, then I used a wheelchair, then a walking stick, which I still use now,” he said.

As Ismail slowly recovered and gained back his strength, he started exercising regularly and his friend Keith encouraged him to run a 10K with him.

Although he was hesitant, he decided to go for it.

'I am celebrating being Cancer free for 10 years! Whoop whoop!'





Louise will be celebrating ten years cancer free this year and to mark the occasion, she is taking part in three running events, two of which will be the York 10k and Yorkshire 10 Mile on Sunday, October 20.

Louise will be fundraising for three charities close to her heart, Cancer Research UK, York St John University Scholarships and Burton Green Primary School.

"I know I am one of the very fortunate people and I am incredibly grateful every day for the love and support I have had and continue to receive from family, friends, medical professionals and many in between," she said.

"Through what was an extremely physically and mentally challenging time of my life, all of those beautiful people who helped me gave me more than they will ever know."

Louise's 10-year anniversary fundraiser can be found here.