The Jane Tomlinson Run For All event set off from the Knavesmire at 9.30am, with the earliest finishers coming in just after 10am.

The day saw an array of different charities represented by the runners, charities that work both locally and nationwide.

Mike Tomlinson, the event organiser, said: "The Jane Tomlinson appeal owns Run For All, so the event is wholly owned by the charity.

Around 6,000 people raced in the York 10k (Image: Harry Booth)

"This is the fifteenth York 10k, set up to help raise money for all charities, all abilities, it does what it says on the tin really - for all.

"This is the first year where the number of entries has gone back up above pre covid numbers.

"It's always a beautiful city to be taking part in, just a lovely occasion.

"It helps with it being in the middle of the Olympics, people sitting at home seeing athletes doing amazing things on the television and thinking 'I'll give that a go'".

Lord Mayor of York Margaret Wells and her Civic Party (Image: Harry Booth)

Alongside the Run For All philosophy of making these events accessible to all levels, Mike said taking the races round the country to support local charities was a priority.

"It's really important that we support local charities. It's an opportunity for them to raise money in their patch and have some fundraisers," he added.

At the start line, a Yorkshire flag was waved by the Lord Mayor of York - Margaret Wells - after she delivered a heartfelt speech about the importance of the day.

The races overall winner: Gavyn Chalmers, of Leeds Athletics Club, finished in 31 minutes and 49 seconds. The first place female runner; Eleanor Baker, finished in 34 minutes and 37 seconds.

The overall winner, Gavyn Chalmers, finished in 31 minutes 49 seconds (Image: Harry Booth)

Mr Chalmers admitted to being tired at the finish line, but credited his friends for making running enjoyable.

He added: "It was a really pretty course, you got to see all the sites and it was nice and flat, so it was a fun one."

Among the happy finishers was the newly elected MP for York Outer.

Luke Charters - who was unknowingly signed up to the race by his team - finished in a strong 52 minutes.

Luke Charters, York Outer MP, finished in 52 minutes (Image: Harry Booth)

The former marathon runner said it's his first proper taste of running since before the General Election.

"It was nice to get out again," he said.

"It was quite warm, there were so many people around."

"For me, days like this just show the best of York, everyone comes together and a lot of money gets raised for charity."

Mr Charters then issued a challenge to fellow Labour politician, the Mayor for York and North Yorkshire David Skaith - adding that he wants them to run a race together.