The cause of a flat fire in North Yorkshire is still unknown.
Emergency crews from Scarborough, Filey, Robin Hoods Bay and Whitby responded to the call of a basement flat on fire in Scarborough.
They received the call at 1.54am today (August 4).
No occupants were present at the flat - and they managed to safely extinguish the fire. However, they said they will be returning to the scene with police to determine the cause of the fire.
