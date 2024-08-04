The cause of a flat fire in North Yorkshire is still unknown.

Emergency crews from Scarborough, Filey, Robin Hoods Bay and Whitby responded to the call of a basement flat on fire in Scarborough.

They received the call at 1.54am today (August 4).

No occupants were present at the flat - and they managed to safely extinguish the fire. However, they said they will be returning to the scene with police to determine the cause of the fire.