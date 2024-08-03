Three cars caught on fire in a York car park.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue received a call that one car had caught fire at 2.18pm today (August 3).
Crews from Acomb arrived at the scene. Upon arrival, they said the fire had spread to two further cars.
The fire service managed to extinguish the fire with two hose reel jets, and used thermal imaging to confirm there were no extra hot spots.
