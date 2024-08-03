The force said: "A single decker bus crashed off a bridge down a 30ft embankment into a shallow river at Grosmont."

The incident - to the south west of Whitby - happened in Barnard’s Road, near Front Street.

Police added: "Thankfully, the five people on the bus escaped serious injury.

"Ambulance, fire and rescue and coastguard teams attended the scene along with the police to bring the occupants of the bus to safety.

"Heavy lifting gear is required to recover the bus and structural engineers are inspecting the badly damaged bridge."

They said the incident is believed to be a single vehicle collision.

Reports state the road has since been reopened to traffic.