Wigginton's "WiggyFest" returned today (August 3). The event at the villages sport & recreation ground was started by Hughie Ferguson, after the Covid pandemic.

The day got underway at 10.30am, with live music starting from midday and the last act of the day - The Mothers - starting at 7pm.

"People wanted to have a party after covid, they were stuck indoors and couldn't do anything," he said.

"So I thought why don't we have a fundraiser for the playing fields association.

"The Grasshoppers (local football club) have got around 500 kids, the tennis club wanted to expand and get an extra court, the squash club won England squash club of the year in 2021 and they also wanted to expand.

"So we thought we needed an extra field here."

Hughie said he and fellow organisers thought up the idea of WiggyFest, a music and family fun day to raise money for the sports clubs.

"We have a little village of stalls, made up of crafters, local business and charities.

"We've got Oscars, the RSPB, Street Angels, hopefully they make a little money and raise some awareness.

"Our first year we had people from all over the place coming, which was amazing to see."

The day began with a performance from dance group 'The Flying Ducks Youth Theatre' - which was made up of around 50 local primary school children.

Hughie added: "You look at it, the suns out and its glorious, and as long as people are enjoying it that's all that matters."

He said that around 3,000 people came to this years event, as numbers continue to have grown since the inaugural day.

The festival is put on by a 'core committee' of 12 volunteers, and an extra 20 volunteers responsible for the set up and packing everything away - which has to be completed before the field hosts a football match.

Hughie said that going forward he'd "love to" add another day to the festival, and that they've already discussed a second stage.

However, he said it wouldn't be possible without the support of local businesses.

"All the businesses in Haxby and Wigginton support us which is great.

"Our biggest cost is the stage, it's a massive set up. But we love it, and we'd love a main sponsor to help us pay for that next year."