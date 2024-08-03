Vegan restaurant Doner Summer operates in both Leeds and York. In May this year, the company moved from its longstanding home in Gillygate to serve food in the cocktail bar Polymath, in Grape Lane.

The "vegan junk food" business previously traded in Hull and Manchester as well.

In a post on Instagram, the company said they left their Gillygate location due to it being a "difficult site to maintain".

Doner Summer left its Gillygate location in May this year (Image: Harry Booth)

On May 21, they started serving food in the cocktail bar Polymath, in Grape Lane.

However - on August 2 - they announced that they would also be leaving that site, whilst Polymath remains open.

The statement on Instagram read: "This is an announcement we never expected to make, but it's with a heavy heart that we're saying goodbye to Polymath and York itself."

They confirmed that their final trading day will be August 11.