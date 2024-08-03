Many of our favourite sweet treats have been given makeovers over the years but with some revamps taking place 30 years ago - how many do you actually remember?

This is your nostalgia warning since this article may contain traces of childhood yearning and sentimental cries of 'Back In My Day'.

From Snickers to Twix, here are seven sweets that you might not have known had changed their names - or you might remember them all too well.

A Twix has always been a Twix in the UK but do you know what it used to be called elsewhere? ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Twix

A Twix has always been a Twix in the UK having first been produced here in 1967.

However, the caramel chocolate bar did go by another name in other parts of Europe.

You might remember from your holidays that the sweet was known by another name - Raider - up until 1991.

Meanwhile, in the likes of Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Turkey, the Raider name changed to align with the global brand in 2000.

Starburst

Who remembers Opal Fruits?

First produced in 1960, the four original flavours were lemon, orange, lime and strawberry.

The sweetie has seen some changes over the years including when it was introduced in the US in 1967.

It was brought to the US as M&M's Fruit Chewies before becoming Starburst.

The regular flavours also got a shake-up into what we know as Starburst today by combining lemon and lime and introducing a blackcurrant flavour.

It wasn't until 1998 that Mars made the decision to change its name from Opal Fruits in the UK to align with the rest of the brand.

Opal Fruits did enjoy a brief stint on Asda's shelves when the supermarket brought back the Opal Fruit name for a limited time in 2008.

Boost (Peanut)

Cadbury first introduced what we now know as Boost bars back in 1985 but back then they were known as Coconut Boosts.

Starting out as a coconut and caramel bar that was covered in chocolate, the sweet has had a complicated history.

Meanwhile, Star Bar hit shelves in 1976 as a chocolate goodie filled with crushed roasted peanuts.

For a short time between 1989 and 1994, the treat was rebranded as a Peanut Boost.

Following various tagline changes, Starbar returned (now as one word) in 1994.

The original brand name for Snickers was a Marathon Bar. ( Johnny Green/ PA) (Image: Johnny Grenn/PA)

Snickers

The original brand name for Snickers was Marathon Bar.

The nutty chocolate bar, which is made up of peanuts, nougat, caramel and chocolate, was actually known as Snickers around the world - except in the UK.

But in 1990, its creators Mars chose to rebrand the chocolatey treat here to align with the rest of the brand.

After more than 85 years of Mars making chocolate, fans were given a nostalgia trip when Marathon bars returned to shelves for a limited time in 2019.

Milky Bar

Known as the first white chocolate, the sweet was originally launched in the UK and Switzerland in 1936.

Although it was known as a Milky Bar in the UK, it had a different name in Europe and in South America.

The bar was named Galak after a condensed milk company that Nestle bought in the Netherlands.

Daim

First introduced in Sweden by a confectionery company called Marabou, the bar was known as a Dajm in Scandinavia.

The chocolate-covered treat which features a crunchy almond caramel was known as a Dime bar in the UK.

In 1990, its creators wanted to create a standardised brand so the bar was renamed Daim.

However, the name didn't come to the UK until 2005.

See when Milky Bar, Snickers, Daim and more changed their names. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Milky Way

Finally, the Milky Way bar has been a family favourite in the confectionery aisle for almost 100 years but it's not always been the chocolate we know now.

Before 1993, the nougat flavour inside the Milky Way bars was actually chocolate before it was changed to vanilla.

Sweetie fans will also remember Flyte Bars which were introduced in 1996.

Flyte Bars were effectively the same as the original, chocolate UK Milky Way in a new wrapper.

However, these were discontinued in 2015.