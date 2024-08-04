Sergiu Stoian, 31, of Clarence Street, central York, was convicted of two charges of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it allegedly went through a red light in Leeds. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £770 and ordered to pay a £308 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

David Richard Dickinson, 66, of Lindsey Avenue, Acomb, was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding at Walton near Tadcaster. He was ordered to pay a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.

Martyn Anthony Inwood, 58, of Sandy Lane, Stockton-on-the-Forest, was convicted of failing to tell police who was driving his vehicle when it was allegedly speeding at 85mph on the M62 near Leeds. He was fined £660, ordered o pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.

Daniel Jack Richardson, 27, of Roundhill Link, Rawcliffe, York, was convicted of speeding at 83 mph on the M62 near Bradford and was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs. He was given three penalty points.