Four shoplifters were among defendants sentenced recently at York Magistrates Court.
Esmeralda Bairam, 23, of Moorland Road, Walsall, was jailed for two weeks after she pleaded guilty to stealing household goods worth £132.60 from Tesco’s Clifton Moor superstore. The sentence is consecutive to an eight-week prison sentence imposed for stealing cleaning products and toiletries worth £199.68 from B&M Bargains in Ebbw Vale, near Newport earlier this year.
Paul Smith, 36, of Mill Lane, Carlton near Selby, pleaded guilty to stealing motor oil worth £263.96 with another person from Millgate Filling Station and failure to attend court. He was given a 12-month community order with 10 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay £87.98 compensation.
Michaela Allan, 24, of Walmgate, York, was jailed for 30 weeks after she pleaded guilty to stealing 17 bottles of shampoo from Superdrug in Market Street, York, worth £127.29 and items worth £27.89 from Home Bargains in Foss Islands Road, York. The sentence included resentencing on earlier offences. She was ordered to pay £27.89 compensation.
Mihai Ursu, 44, of Rushton Road, Stoke-on-Trent was convicted of stealing clothing and footwear worth £3,000 from Nike Store in McArthur Glen Designer Outlet and was jailed for 20 weeks. He must pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.
