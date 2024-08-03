Esmeralda Bairam, 23, of Moorland Road, Walsall, was jailed for two weeks after she pleaded guilty to stealing household goods worth £132.60 from Tesco’s Clifton Moor superstore. The sentence is consecutive to an eight-week prison sentence imposed for stealing cleaning products and toiletries worth £199.68 from B&M Bargains in Ebbw Vale, near Newport earlier this year.

Paul Smith, 36, of Mill Lane, Carlton near Selby, pleaded guilty to stealing motor oil worth £263.96 with another person from Millgate Filling Station and failure to attend court. He was given a 12-month community order with 10 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay £87.98 compensation.

Michaela Allan, 24, of Walmgate, York, was jailed for 30 weeks after she pleaded guilty to stealing 17 bottles of shampoo from Superdrug in Market Street, York, worth £127.29 and items worth £27.89 from Home Bargains in Foss Islands Road, York. The sentence included resentencing on earlier offences. She was ordered to pay £27.89 compensation.

Mihai Ursu, 44, of Rushton Road, Stoke-on-Trent was convicted of stealing clothing and footwear worth £3,000 from Nike Store in McArthur Glen Designer Outlet and was jailed for 20 weeks. He must pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.