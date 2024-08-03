Karen Ashmore feels lucky to be alive after a spider bite turned into a gaping hole in her belly, and later developed into sepsis, last month.

The 56-year-old admits she did a “paranoid” hunt for spiders in her bedroom every night before going to bed but it didn't stop one sinking its fangs into her.

But Karen believes she may have been targeted by the spider while hanging out her washing or gardening outside.

Karen's 'paranoid' hunt for spiders in her bedroom every night didn't stop one sinking its fangs into her (Image: Kennedy News)

The mum-of-four, who lives in Dukinfield, Manchester, initially believed the bite was a heat rash or acne spot before the mark began feeling “sore and itchy”.

When her skin started flaking around the edges, Karen decided to visit her pharmacist who informed her she'd been bitten by an spider - and to go to hospital if the bite didn't improve.

Days later the grandma-of-ten's stomach began swelling, prompting Karen to rush to A&E where tests revealed she had sepsis.

The spider bite's venom had also caused an abscess to appear in Karen's stomach that urgently needed removing with surgery.

Karen said: "They said at the hospital that it's turned into sepsis and turned into an abscess. They said it's swollen that much, it needs cutting out.

"It was very painful. I didn't know what to think. I went in at 8am the next day for emergency surgery. They wanted to cut the abscess out.

"It was as big as a £1 coin and the hole I was left with was about two centimetres deep."

Karen was left with an open wound after the operation and will have to wait for the skin to grow over for the area to be fully healed.

She said: "I was told my skin will always be very, very thin there. It's left me scarred for life.

"I thought this was an acne or heat spot, I didn't think anything of it. I never found out what type of spider it was. You could see where it had put its fangs in.

"I don't know where it's come from. It could've been on the washing when I brought the washing in or I could've been bitten when I was in the garden cleaning."

She is now urging others to always seek medical help if they see a suspicious new spot on their body.

Karen added: "I never thought a spider could cause this sort of damage. Sepsis is deadly. I could've easily lost my life. They said it was serious.

"I'm paranoid now [since the bite] about all creepy-crawlies. I'm checking all the nooks and crannies in the house now.

"I would encourage anyone else to go to the doctors as soon as they can if they see a new spot on them. I regret not going sooner."