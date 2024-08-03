At around 10.40pm on Tuesday, May 7, Szczepan Zenon Malczewski followed a woman into the toilets of a pub in Scarborough.

He later admitted to forcing himself on her for around 10 minutes - he was found guilty of stranger rape and sexual assault at York Crown Court.

The victim, who is aged in her early 20s, had been drinking in the pub with her friends before they left to go home.

Uniformed officers were called to the scene shortly after the incident, where they tracked down Mr Malczewski and arrested him.

On Friday, August 2, he was sentenced to two years and nine months behind bars. He will also be on the Register of Sex Offenders indefinitely.

Detective Constable Nick Burton, from Scarborough and Ryedale CID, led the stranger rape investigation.

He was able to piece together the evidence gathered at the scene, including forensics and crucial CCTV footage from the communal area of the toilets.

DC Burton said: "This particular CCTV footage clearly showed Malczewski’s movements and behaviour in the build-up to the incident, along with his aggressive demeanour towards the victim when she was helped out of the toilets by concerned staff members.

"She had suffered an horrendous attack and was in a state of collapse shortly after Malczewski ended the ordeal.

"The evidence against him was overwhelming.

"Ultimately, he admitted in police interview that the victim had not given her consent at any stage and that he felt ashamed when he saw the CCTV footage of his aggressive behaviour towards her after the attack."

"The victim has been courageous throughout and I truly hope she can take strength from the sentencing knowing her attacker has rightly been imprisoned and will be closely monitored by law enforcement authorities for the rest of his life.

"It is also important to stress that when such harrowing incidents do occur, North Yorkshire Police and our partner agencies will do everything we can to support victims and bring offenders to justice."