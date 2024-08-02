Firefighters from Malton will be in the town's marketplace tomorrow (Saturday) to raise fund for the victims and families of the devastating events in Southport this week.
All money raised will be donated to Alder Hey Children’s Charity.
Alder Hey Children’s Charity raises vital funds for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool where some of the victims of the incident are being treated.
A spokesperson for Malton Fire Station said: "Come and see us, and our fire engine, from 9am till 4pm.
"We would like to thank North Yorkshire Council Ryedale, Visit Malton - Yorkshire's Food Capital, and Malton’s Traditional Saturday Market for their support in organising this event, and to R Yates and Sons Ltd for supplying bucket to aid our collection."
Three children, Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, died after being stabbed at the Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop at The Hart Space in Southport on Monday morning. Eight other children and two adults were also injured.
A 17-year-old boy, Axel Rudakubana, was arrested and has since been charged with murder and attempted murder.
