With 20 years of working in the finance sector in the chemical and automotive industries, Adam brings a wealth of skills and experience. He is committed to progressing existing growth potential, as well as using his knowledge of the motoring industry to create new opportunities for the business.

The appointment comes as Synergy prepares to expand its van leasing service and launch a self-serve online portal that will help SMEs implement and administer electric and hybrid car salary sacrifice schemes more easily.

He said: “I couldn’t be more excited to join Synergy as there are so many opportunities we can grasp and areas we can work on that will help the company continue to grow.

“Throughout my career, I have sought out the chance to build new skills and develop. This is my first finance director role, and I am looking forward to using everything I have learned to help support Synergy at this exciting time.

“After talking to the directors and meeting with the team here, who are friendly and driven to move the company forward, I knew that this is where I wanted to be.”

Managing director, Will Voisey, said: "I am pleased to welcome Adam to Synergy. His knowledge, skills, and enthusiasm for the role and the automotive industry are brilliant and exactly what we were looking for when recruiting for the role.

“Adam’s background and expertise will help open up new avenues for the company while we continue to deliver excellent customer service and help businesses of all sizes with their vehicle leasing needs. I am confident that he will play a central role in our continued success.”

Synergy was founded in 2006 and sold to investment firm Newable at the end of 2023. In May this year, Synergy won the Best Customer Service Award at the Broker News Awards and was named Broker of the Year.