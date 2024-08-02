These vital donations could “be the difference between life and death for someone in need”, the charity said.

The call comes as national blood shortages reach an amber alert level.

This shortage has been exacerbated by a recent cyber-attack on a London hospital and unfilled appointments at donator centres, particularly affecting O type blood stocks, an air ambulance spokesperson said.

The NHS urgently needs donations from O negative and O positive donors – blood types that are crucial for emergency medical services.

O negative blood, known as the universal donor type, is especially crucial as it can be safely given to any patient, regardless of their blood type.

Due to the short shelf life of blood, which is only 35 days, maintaining a steady supply is essential throughout the year.

Paul Holmes, Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s operations manager, said addressing the blood shortage is “crucial” in allowing the charity to carry out its life saving work.

“As a service that provides lifesaving emergency care, we rely heavily on blood supplies to perform roadside transfusions for patients facing life-threatening injuries,” he said.

“Without adequate blood supplies, particularly O negative, which is universally compatible, our ability to carry blood on board could be compromised, jeopardising patient outcomes."

Mr Holmes added: "Every donation has the potential to save a life. We strongly urge eligible donors to book appointments at their nearest donor centres immediately – your donation could indeed be the difference between life and death for someone in need."

For more information on how to donate, visit the NHS Blood and Transplant website or contact your local donor centre.