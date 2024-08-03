The York 10k is taking place on Sunday, August 4.

Run For All are working in partnership with City of York Council for Sunday's race - which starts at 9.30am.

The event will lead to subsequent road closures, spanning from York Minster to York Racecourse.

The full list of road closures is:

  • A1036 Nunnery Lane: A1036 Price’s Lane to Micklegate/Blossom Street - 8.30am to 10.30am
  • A1036 Nunnery Lane: Bishopthorpe Road to A1036 Price’s Lane - 8.30am to 10.30am
  • Bishopgate Street: Bishopthorpe Road to Tower Street - 8.30am to 10.30am
  • Bishopthorpe Road: Church Lane to Main Street - 7.30am to 1pm
  • Bishopthorpe Road: Scarcroft Road to Bishopgate Street/Nunnery Lane - 8.30am to 10.30am
  • Bishopthorpe Road: Campleshon Road to Scarcroft Road - 8.30am to 12am
  • Bishopthorpe Road: Racecourse Car Park Entrance to Campleshon Road - 7.30am to 1pm
  • Blake Street: St Helen’s Square to Duncombe Place - 8.30am to 10.45am
  • Bridge Street / Low Ousegate: Skeldergate to Spurrier Gate - 8.30am to 10.45am
  • Butcher Terrace: Rowntree Park to Bishopthorpe Road - 8.30am to 12pm
  • Campleshon Road: Knavesmire Road to Trafalgar Street - 7.30am to 12.30pm
  • Campleshon Road: Trafalgar Street to Bishopthorpe Road - 8.30am to 12.30pm
  • Castlegate: Coppergate to Tower Street - 8.30am to 11.00am
  • Church Street: Low Petergate to Parliament Street - 8.30am to 11am
  • Clifford Street: Tower Street to King Street - 8.30am to 11am
  • Coppergate: Pavement to Castlegate - 8.30am to 11pm
  • Coney Street: Full street - 8.30am to 10.45am
  • Cumberland Street: Clifford Street to King’s Staith - 8.30am to 11am
  • Deangate: Minster Yard to Goodramgate - 8.30am to 11am
  • Duncombe Place: Blake Street to High Petergate - 8.30am to 10.45am
  • Goodramgate: Deangate to Church Street - 8.30am to 11am
  • King’s Staith: King Street to Lower Friargate - 8.30am to 11am
  • Knavesmire Road: Knavesmire Crescent to Campleshon Road - 4am to 3pm
  • Micklegate: Nunnery Lane to George Hudson Street - 8.30am to 10.45am
  • Minster Yard: Duncombe Place to Deangate - 8.30am to 11am
  • Pavement: Piccadilly to Coppergate - 8.30am to 11am
  • Parliament Street: Church Street to Pavement - 8.30am to 11am
  • Racecourse Road: Full road - 4am to 1pm
  • Spurrier Gate: Low Ousegate / High Ousegate to Coney Street - 8.30am to 10.45am
  • St Helen’s Square: Coney Street to Blake Street - 8.30am to 10.45am