The York 10k is taking place on Sunday, August 4.
Run For All are working in partnership with City of York Council for Sunday's race - which starts at 9.30am.
The event will lead to subsequent road closures, spanning from York Minster to York Racecourse.
The full list of road closures is:
- A1036 Nunnery Lane: A1036 Price’s Lane to Micklegate/Blossom Street - 8.30am to 10.30am
- A1036 Nunnery Lane: Bishopthorpe Road to A1036 Price’s Lane - 8.30am to 10.30am
- Bishopgate Street: Bishopthorpe Road to Tower Street - 8.30am to 10.30am
- Bishopthorpe Road: Church Lane to Main Street - 7.30am to 1pm
- Bishopthorpe Road: Scarcroft Road to Bishopgate Street/Nunnery Lane - 8.30am to 10.30am
- Bishopthorpe Road: Campleshon Road to Scarcroft Road - 8.30am to 12am
- Bishopthorpe Road: Racecourse Car Park Entrance to Campleshon Road - 7.30am to 1pm
- Blake Street: St Helen’s Square to Duncombe Place - 8.30am to 10.45am
- Bridge Street / Low Ousegate: Skeldergate to Spurrier Gate - 8.30am to 10.45am
- Butcher Terrace: Rowntree Park to Bishopthorpe Road - 8.30am to 12pm
- Campleshon Road: Knavesmire Road to Trafalgar Street - 7.30am to 12.30pm
- Campleshon Road: Trafalgar Street to Bishopthorpe Road - 8.30am to 12.30pm
- Castlegate: Coppergate to Tower Street - 8.30am to 11.00am
- Church Street: Low Petergate to Parliament Street - 8.30am to 11am
- Clifford Street: Tower Street to King Street - 8.30am to 11am
- Coppergate: Pavement to Castlegate - 8.30am to 11pm
- Coney Street: Full street - 8.30am to 10.45am
- Cumberland Street: Clifford Street to King’s Staith - 8.30am to 11am
- Deangate: Minster Yard to Goodramgate - 8.30am to 11am
- Duncombe Place: Blake Street to High Petergate - 8.30am to 10.45am
- Goodramgate: Deangate to Church Street - 8.30am to 11am
- King’s Staith: King Street to Lower Friargate - 8.30am to 11am
- Knavesmire Road: Knavesmire Crescent to Campleshon Road - 4am to 3pm
- Micklegate: Nunnery Lane to George Hudson Street - 8.30am to 10.45am
- Minster Yard: Duncombe Place to Deangate - 8.30am to 11am
- Pavement: Piccadilly to Coppergate - 8.30am to 11am
- Parliament Street: Church Street to Pavement - 8.30am to 11am
- Racecourse Road: Full road - 4am to 1pm
- Spurrier Gate: Low Ousegate / High Ousegate to Coney Street - 8.30am to 10.45am
- St Helen’s Square: Coney Street to Blake Street - 8.30am to 10.45am
