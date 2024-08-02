Sarah Dalton has been promoted to office manager from administrative assistant. Sarah joined 360 over three years ago with much experience in back-office processes in the financial services industry.

She implemented a brand new IT system, hailed as one of the best change management projects ever undertaken at 360, and new systems for new client onboarding, anti-money laundering and invoicing.

Sam Gibson joined eight years ago as an administrative assistant. He has joined the accounting team as accounts and administrative support.

Meanwhile, Ellis Eastburn has become 360’s latest business administration apprentice. He will look after the office admin and be the first point of call for clients.

Andy Steele, founder of 360, based in Hull, York and Wakefield, said: “We really couldn’t do without our fantastic admin team to ensure everything runs smoothly not only within the firm, but also for our clients.”

"Sarah’s overhaul of systems at 360 has been absolutely brilliant. She is so professional, calm and organised. As office manager she will be taking on extra responsibilities, so welcoming Ellis to our successful apprenticeship programme was a no brainer.

"He will be working alongside the rest of our admin team so that Sarah can focus on her officer manager role. Finally, Sam has shown a real interest and has been working more and more with the accounts team, so this means he will now provide dedicated admin support for them. “

The appointments come just after the firm announced its first-ever apprentice, Sophie Holmes, has become a shareholder and part-owner of the business as part of its succession planning.

Andy added: “We believe in rewarding our team for hard work and excellence. Anything is possible when you come to work at 360 and we look for opportunities to further everyone’s career.”

For more information about 360 Chartered Accountants, please visit www.360accountants.co.uk.