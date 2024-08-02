The UK’s leading manufacturer of Wagyu beef, in partnership with the British Wagyu Breeders Association, have lined up a host of leading speakers from Aldi, Flat Iron, Dovecote Park, and others including Argentinian Meat Sommelier and World Steak Challenge judge Lean Gentini.

Taking place on Thursday September 19 and Friday September 20, the two-day event will provide delegates with the opportunity to attend thought-provoking talks, immerse themselves in live Q&A’s, tour trailblazing facilities and network with like-minded individuals.

Day one will kick off with introductions from Warrendale’s founder, Jim Bloom, and Richard Saunders of the British Wagyu Association. Session one will then dive into the story of Warrendale Wagyu so far, led by managing director Tom Richardson, with contributions from Dovecote Park and Flat Iron representatives who will offer processor and customer perspectives. Aldi and Kepak will join the panel Q&A to round off the session.

Session two will explore the Wagyu global outlook, including beef and nutritional insights from Leandro Gentini, as well as discussions on the changing narratives around the British meat industry from Professor David Hughes.

As the first day wraps up, delegates will enjoy a South American themed evening of dining and entertainment followed by a charity raffle and after-dinner speech from former international rugby union referee and beef farmer, Nigel Owens.

The second day’s main event will be a tour of the 2,000+head Wagyu growing and finishing enterprise at Gary and Jayne Hancock’s nearby Park Farm, for Warrendale Wagyu’s integrated scheme, with additional talks on nutrition, health and general management.

Tom Richardson at Warrendale Wagyu said: “Our annual conference enables farmers and those in the beef industry to be part of the journey when it comes to the growing UK and global Wagyu market. Each year, we feel so proud to be bringing together some of the industry’s most prominent brands, and their leading professionals, to share valuable insights and projections for the future.

“For those involved or interested in being involved in the UK Wagyu market there are a few places remaining so we encourage people to come along and hear more about the industry.”

For details and to attend and register contact hannah@warrendale-wagyu.co.uk