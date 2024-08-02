North Yorkshire Police say the raid happened between 2.40pm and 4.20pm on Wednesday (July 31) in School Road in Hemingbrough.

A police spokesman said: "The offender entered by smashing a window before stealing several items.

"We’re particularly appealing for information from anyone that was in the area around the time and saw anything that they believe could help us with our investigation.

"We are also urging residents to check their CCTV to see if it has captured anything suspicious.

"Please email Samantha.Smith2@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation."

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 519 Smith, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240137266 when passing on information.