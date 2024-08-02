North Yorkshire Police held an 'accelerated misconduct hearing' into former constable James Spencer - who was based in the crime recording and occurrence management unit in York.

The hearing was scheduled after allegations that Mr Spencer had breached the force's standards of professional behaviour.

The allegations claimed that he had sent an unsolicited photograph of his penis to another officer, while he was off duty.

Mr Spencer admitted to the incident, and accepted that his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.

Chief Constable Tim Forber dismissed Mr Spencer with immediate effect and he will now be placed on the college of policing’s police barred list.

CC Forber said: "North Yorkshire Police treats violence against women and girls and sexual impropriety by police officers with the utmost seriousness.

"We are determined to tackle these issues, and the actions of PC Spencer significantly undermine our ability to do so, and public trust and confidence in policing generally.

"It is completely contrary to the standards that I expect from officers in this force."

Mr Spencer was suspended from duty during the investigation.

Chief constable Tim Forber