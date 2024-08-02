North Yorkshire Police said the incident occurred down a ginnel in Bootham Row - just off Bootham and Gillygate.

They received reports of an altercation between two men and one woman at 10.15pm last night (August 1).

Officers alleged that a weapon was involved, they've left a scene guard in place whilst enquiries continue.

"We’re in the early stages of an investigation and are appealing for anyone with information or who has CCTV footage which they believe to be relevant to come forward," the force added.

Detective Inspector Emma Newton from York CID added: "Thankfully we had a quick response to last night’s incident, and we now have a suspect in custody.

"I want to reassure the public that incidents of this nature are rare in York. A full investigation is underway, and I do not believe there is a wider threat to members of the public."

Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 12240138171 when providing information.