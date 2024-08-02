The move comes as the PJ Livesey Group also gains planning approval to create 120 homes on the site off Heslington Road known as The Retreat.

The plans will see the 18th century former specialist mental health care facility, which closed in 2018, converted and new homes built in the grounds.

The developer says the homes, ranging from one-bed to five-bed will be spacious, design-led and with high-specification.

Those located in the Grade II and Grade II* heritage buildings will also retain their “stunning original features.”

The new homes will sit alongside communal facilities including the Recreation Hall and a Heritage Walk.

(Image: pic supplied)

The heritage developers say their scheme features energy efficiency measures and solar panels.

The homes will be surrounded by stunning grounds including a Peace and Tranquillity Garden, orchard and Tennis Court. Previously closed off to the public, the historic park and gardens will be restored and opened up for local people to enjoy.

Founded in 1796 by the Quakers, the Retreat has a long history providing pioneering psychiatric care to the community for over 220 years before the main buildings closed in 2018.

It was the first hospital that focused on the 'moral treatment' of patients and the importance of the environment to support recovery and wellbeing, which influenced the development of care in the UK, North America and beyond.

Georgina Lynch, Managing Director, PJ Livesey said: “Our plans will give a new lease of life to these stunning buildings that are steeped in history.

(Image: pic supplied)

“Our vision for The Retreat plays homage to its heritage with the development designed to create spaces for wellness and tranquillity both within the spacious homes and the surrounding gardens.

“We’re restoring and enhancing the historic park and gardens, opening them up to the public for the first time. We’re looking forward to getting started with construction and securing the future of this beautiful estate for generations to come.”

The PJ Livesey Group has worked closely with Historic England to ensure the plans are sensitive to the historic significance of the site, gaining their support for the redevelopment.

Tom Frater, Regional Director for Historic England in the North East and Yorkshire for Historic England, said: “We’re really pleased that the Council has approved this scheme.

"PJ Livesey Group’s plans for the Retreat show heritage helping to address the housing crisis, whilst also protecting York’s precious character and making its beautiful grounds, which integrated access to landscape into the treatment of mental health, accessible to local people and visitors.”

“We recognise the need to build more houses and we know that heritage can help. Up to 670,000 homes could be created from the repurposing of existing historic buildings in England such as The Retreat.”

Work is expected to start on site in early 2025 with the first homes available in 2026.

