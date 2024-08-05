SINCE City of York Council stopped mowing the Castle Mills Lock island, a profusion of wild flowers and grasses have appeared quite naturally.

I’m no expert but a few days ago I identified 21 different wild flowers growing on this small patch including ragwort, bindweed and tansies (unfortunately no tansy beetles though).

Many honeybees, bumblebees, hoverflies and other insects are enjoying this bonanza of nectar and pollen in the centre of York and a Great Butterfly survey (counting butterflies over a 15 minute period) identified three species, including a Comma, where in previous years there would have been none.

Cinnabar moth caterpillars are common, grazing on ragwort and ladybirds are attracted by aphids.

The island may now appear scruffy and unkempt to the eyes of some but to bumblebees and the such like it must appear a very attractive oasis.

Soon I expect birds not previously seen here will be attracted to feed on the insects and the seeds that will be produced.

Surely there is a place in our city for such wild areas together with manicured flower beds which are largely deserts to pollinating insects.

Let’s help nature thrive among our concrete and tarmac.

Peter Mills,

Fishergate,

York

---

York city walls not right for rewilding

FOLLOWING Ian Gillies's letter and the article in The Press, I am totally in agreement with sentiments expressed concerning the state of the grass banks around the city walls.

Unkempt, scraggy, ragged, dishevelled, uncaring - just some of the adjectives to describe the appalling state of the formerly lovely grassed areas and flower beds adjacent to the walls and traffic islands.

What a poor welcome for the many visitors and tourists to the city, especially on Yorkshire Day.

While there are unavoidable road problems and difficulties with the demolition work associated with Queen Street, a more serious effort should be made by City of York Council to make the entrance to York more desirable and welcoming, particularly for the thousands of visitors arriving by train.

Rewilding may be a current buzz word, but surely in the right place, and I suggest the grass banks around the city are not the right place.

Monty Don, the TV gardening expert, has recently written several comments in the Telegraph and Gardens World opposing the universal use of rewilding.

Stuart Robson,

Black Dyke Lane,

Upper Poppleton,

York

---

Councils have to make hard choices with limited funds

YORK is one of the lowest funded councils. All councils have lost out due to inflation, which has meant a reduction in spending power of 28.5 per cent for York.

The council has to allocate funds to protect vulnerable members of society, including children at risk of abuse etc.

I do not doubt most councils would be happy to keep their open spaces in perfect condition, but they have to make hard choices with limited resources.

Liz Maynard,

Bull Lane,

Heworth,

York

---

What do you think?

Send your views to: letters@thepress.co.uk

Write no more than 250 words and please provide your full name, address and mobile number

---