After nominating their top 10 pubs through our online voting platform, readers of The Press have been voting to crown the area’s ‘Best Pub 2024’.

Voting has been open since July 23, with each physical copy of The Press containing one voting slip, and will close on August 3 – this Saturday – so be sure to cast your vote quickly if you want to support your local.

Each of our finalists has chatted to The Press, telling their story of how they started, what they do well, and why they feel they deserve to be voted York’s Best Pub 2024.

If you need a reminder, here are the 10 finalists and, in their own words, why you should vote for them:

Speaking after the online nominations for The Press ‘Best Pub’ opened, Nigel Burton, regional editor for Newsquest North, highlighted the importance of recognising local pubs.

He said: "York is a city renowned for its pubs – something that makes picking a favourite that much harder! That’s why The Press is delighted to launch this competition so we can recognise the best of the best.

"We’ll be bringing you updates on the pubs in our competition, so keep an eye out and see if your local is featured."

Votes will be collated next week with the winner and the official ‘Best Pub 2024’ (according to readers of The Press) scheduled to be announced the week of August 12.