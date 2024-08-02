North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened just before 8.30pm on Tuesday, July 30, near to the Rio Brazilian Steakhouse in Bridge Street close to Ouse Bridge when the victim was attacked by teenage girl.

A police spokesman said: "The victim was walking along the street when she was assaulted and verbally abused, the suspect then chased her and assaulted her again.

"She sustained slight physical injuries but was very shaken up and distressed by the incident.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the incident, including a man who tried to intervene and believed to be in the company of the suspect.

"The suspect is described as white, approximately 15 to 17 years old, around 5ft tall, of large build with long brown hair and was wearing a grey vest and black, denim shorts.

"She walked off with a shirtless man towards York City Centre. We are also keen to speak to this man."

Please email olivia.kingston2@northyorkshire.police.uk with any information that could assist our investigation.

Or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for reference number 12240136691.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.