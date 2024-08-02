Luke Greenfield “manipulated women and girls for his own predatory desires”, said detective constable Daniel Radford who led the investigation for Humberside Police.

The 25-year-old, of Trinity Lane, Beverley, was charged with 18 counts of voyeurism, three counts of having sex with a female under 16, two counts of making indecent images and two counts of taking indecent images.

Greenfield pleaded guilty to all counts of making and taking indecent images but denied all other offences following his first appearance at court.

However, he entered a further guilty plea to all other offences a week before a jury was due to be sworn in.

On Thursday (August 1) he was placed on the sex offenders register for life, sentenced to three years in prison and handed a five-year restraining order.

DC Radford described Greenfield as a “dangerous sexual offender” who “showed no remorse for his unforgiveable actions throughout the entirety of the investigation”.

“Highly calculated, Greenfield lured the women and girls to his home and made false promises to them about future plans and endeavours, when really, he had an ulterior motive,” he said.

Detectives launched their investigation in May 2023 after a woman reported that Greenfield had made an explicit video of them without her consent and threatened to publish it online when she confronted him, Humberside Police said.

Greenfield was arrested on Friday, June 9, 2023, and officers searched his home and place of work where they found a number of electrical devices including cameras, storage devices, his laptop, tablet and phone.

He was released on bail while officers examined his devices.

Police found a hidden folder on his mobile phone containing over 30 different explicit videos of 27 girls and women who he had manipulated and took advantage of over a prolonged period of time at his home and in his office at work.

Greenfield was arrested at his home after the discovery.

He was found to be in possession of another mobile phone which, police said, he tried to hide.

“Whilst being interviewed by detectives, he further denied the allegations and told officers that all recordings were consensual,” a force spokesperson said.

“Through examination of his device’s detectives went onto to identify and speak with two teenage girls and several women who confirmed that they had no knowledge that Greenfield had taken explicit videos of them.



“Having been charged and remanded in connection with 17 of the offences he committed, detectives continued to delve further into Greenfields offending and whilst on remand awaiting trial further victims were identified and he was charged with a further nine offences.”

Victims praised for 'sheer bravery' during 'distressing time'





DC Radford praised the “sheer bravery and resilience” of the victims during the investigation, saying it was “a distressing time in their lives”.

“We take reports of all sexual offences incredibly seriously and will continue to seek prosecution against anybody who thinks it is appropriate to commit these kinds of offences,” he said.



“When you are ready, you will be listened to, you will be believed, and we will do everything we can to bring those who cause most harm in our communities to justice.



“It is never the victim’s fault, and I would strongly appeal for anyone who believes they are being manipulated or receiving unwanted, perverse attention, to speak with a trusted adult or friend and report it to us.



“I urge anyone else who has been affected by this case or has any further information, to please come forward via our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 310 of 25 July. Always call 999 in an emergency.”